SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade townhouse went up in flames after a small mistake sparked a major fire, Wednesday.

Investigators from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that the blaze started when a child accidentally left the heating light for a pet reptile on top of a bed.

The incident took place in the 4500 block of Southwest 143rd Court.

MDFR crews said that they arrived to heavy smoke coming through the front of the house, but were able to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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