SW Miami-Dade townhouse catches fire; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after, they said, a fire broke out inside a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 153rd Court and 36th Terrace, at around 3:40 p.m., Friday.

First responders arrived to find thick smoke pouring out of the home.

Crews quickly began working on putting out the flames as they attempted to isolate the fire to the unit where it started.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

