SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop.

The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again.

The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including the most expensive item the store sells.

“It’s a special edition,” said Mr. Goods, the owner of the shop. “You cannot find that online. It’s sold out.”

The owner of Smokers Goods, located off of Southwest 56th Street near 147th Avenue, said on Saturday a couple took advantage of his employees by distracting them with questions, as they made their move.

“Also took one of the items from this corner,” said Mr. Goods.

The man is seen on security camera footage snagging a vape pen from a display case, then turning around to sneak it into his bag.

Just minutes later, as an employee with the grey hoodie shows them another item, the woman takes a $500 vaporizer from the case.

She walks back towards her partner in crime, and as he blocks her from the employee, she stuffs the item in her purse and walks out.

“When you take a hit like this, it’s not fair for someone who works everyday,” said Mr. Goods.

The owner hopes by releasing this video he can prevent the theives from striking again.

“Somebody is going to see it,” said Mr. Goods. “They’re going to say something, and they’re going to get caught.”

The total cost of the stolen items is a little over $600.

If you these crooks, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.