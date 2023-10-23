SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartbroken members of a Southwest Miami-Dade family are reaching out to the community for help in locating their dog days after, they said, the animal was taken from their driveway.

Surveillance video from Thursday evening shows a woman petting the dog in the driveway before picking her up and walking away. The canine has been missing ever since.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

