SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community is making calls for concern over 5G cellphone towers appearing in their neighborhood.

7News cameras on Sunday captured demonstrators in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood near Southwest 137th Avenue and Sunset Drive.

Protesters said they are dismayed by the massive poles on sidewalks.

Homeowner Lissette Monzon said their concerns are not only over their property values but potential health risks as well.

“The dangers of having the 5G small cell towers come in a variety of ways. I mean, decreasing home value,” she said. “There’s not enough long-term research on having a small cell tower this close to your home.”

Homeowners said they are pushing for state law changes to prevent this in the future.

