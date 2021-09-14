SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who recorded what she believes is troubling treatment of two dogs in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood said something must be done to help the animals.

The disturbing footage shows what appears to be the canines being trained.

“Now sit up. That’s what I want from you. I said sit,” a man said in one of the videos before he is seen hitting the animal in a parking lot.

“He claims that this is his way of disciplining his dog,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The resident, who said she recorded the two videos, spoke with 7News on Monday.

“There’s no need to have to hit a dog so many times to the point that it cries,” she said.

The woman said the videos show her neighbor and his two dogs.

“Anytime we have confronted him about it, he states that we need to stay out of his business and, you know, this is the way he disciplines his dog, and it’s just not right,” said the woman.

At one point in one of the videos, the neighbor is seen grabbing one of the dogs and throwing it down in the hallway of an apartment complex.

“You better listen, boy!” the man said.

The woman said she reached out to 7News because she wants something done.

“It gets old. You see this nasty behavior every single day, and you try to do something about it by contacting officials who you think will be on your side, and nothing has gotten done, nothing,” she said.

A 7News crew showed the video to officials with Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation.

The organization is not involved, but its dog manager, Frank Tammero, reacted strongly about what he saw in the snippets of video.

“I think he’s angry about something. It’s abuse, and I don’t see where he can draw the line that it is discipline. That’s not discipline,” he said.

As for whether there is enough evidence for charges to be brought against the neighbor, Tammero said, “I think the video is enough to charge.”

Tammero said he has no doubt as to what should happen next.

“The screams of the dog and the way he was picking the dog up and throwing the dog down, it’s abuse. It’s nothing short of animal abuse,” he said.

Officials with Miami-Dade Animal Services confirmed they are looking into this matter.

“I would love for his dogs to be taken away and put into a better home,” said the woman.

As of late Monday night, the man seen in the video has not been charged.

