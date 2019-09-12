SW Miami-Dade Police investigating deaths of two males

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the death of two males in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police were dispatched to the area of 11510 SW 224th St., at around 11:15 Thursday morning.

According to police, the males were found deceased by the bushes in the Goulds neighborhood.

Investigators are in the process of removing the bodies.

