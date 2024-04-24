SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade business was damaged by fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a martial arts studio located in a strip mall along the 9900 block of Southwest 142nd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to put out the flames.

Some of the glass at the entrance is broken, but no one was hurt.

