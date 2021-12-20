SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dispute between two neighbors in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood led to gun violence, leaving one of them dead and the other in handcuffs, police said.

The suspect, identified as 68-year-old, Angel Perez, made his first court appearance on Monday. He faces a murder charge.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 9800 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, just around 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the neighbors got into some type of verbal argument that escalated into gunfire.

Witnesses said Perez pulled out a gun and shot his neighbor in the head.

Police said the victim, 54-year-old Jose Foyo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors said they really didn’t know the accused but knew Foyo well.

Area resident Jorge Montes said he was disgusted to learn that the whole thing may have occurred because of a borrowed tool.

“He returned some pressure cleaner, supposedly, to the owner of the pressure cleaner, and I guess there was something wrong with it, and the guy shot him at point blank,” he said.

“We never thought something like that, could be happening here, around here. That’s a shame,” said another neighbor who identified himself as Milton.

Police said Perez has confessed, adding that nearby surveillance cameras recorded the entire incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.