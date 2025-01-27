SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida landlord accused in the fatal shooting of his tenant faced a judge.

Adam Anson appeared in bond court Sunday afternoon, The 37-year-old faces a second-degree murder charge.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the suspect shot his tenant, 57-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez, outside his efficiency in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Detectives said Anson and Gonzalez, who was 57-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez living in the efficiency, got into an argument over a thermostat, when Anson dragged him out of the efficiency and shot him several times in the head.

Paramedics rushed Gonzalez to the hospital to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anson was not granted bond. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.