SW Miami-Dade house fire leaves 3 displaced

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood caused devastating damage to a house and left three people without a place to live.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze on the corner of Southwest 109th Court and 134th Terrace, Sunday afternoon.

Everyone inside the burning home was evacuated. No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims.

