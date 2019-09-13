SW Miami-Dade high school student arrested for troubling viral music video

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student has been arrested for a perceived social media threat made against La Salle High School in the form of a music video.

The arrest occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The student, 16, created a music video on Tik Tok in which he pointed his finger like a gun at the names of his rival schools, including La Salle, and eliminated them to the song “All Talk” by 3ohBlack to prove his school’s superiority.

A witness from La Salle High received the video through an anonymous student.

The creator of video is facing one charge of written threat to kill or bodily injury.

