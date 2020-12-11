SW Miami-Dade great-grandmother gifted Rolls-Royce ride on 100th birthday

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida great-grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday in style after loved ones gave her a ride to remember.

Southwest Miami-Dade resident Rose Renaund turned 100 years young on Friday, and her family made sure to give her something befitting the major milestone.

That’s why they rented a Rolls-Royce for her.

7News cameras captured the moment Renaund, wearing a powder blue dress, a tiara and a sash that reads “100 & Fabulous,” walked outside her home as friends and family sang “Happy Birthday to You.”

Moments, later, Renaund stepped into the luxury sedan, but not before her chauffeur gave her a bouquet of white roses.

“Rolls-Royce for Mommy,” her daughter, Dorothy Jackson.

“Are you ready to go for a ride?” asked the chauffeur.

“Yes. Long time I dream to have a Rolls-Royce,” said Renaund.

That dream has now come true. Renaund’s chauffeur took her on a drive through the city.

“She’s lived through so much, and she’s always had a happy disposition. I think that’s what’s got her through all these years,” said Jackson. “She doesn’t stress about anything. She’s never drank, smoked or driven a car but always loved the Rolls-Royce, and now we got her a Rolls-Royce today for her birthday.”

Renaund, who was born in Haiti, has been sending care packages to her home country. Most recently, she sewed face masks for healthcare workers, family and friends.

On Friday, it was her turn to be celebrated.

Over the years, Renaund has witnessed her five children grow up and give her 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

