SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is facing a murder charge after being accused of triggering tragedy at his Southwest Miami-Dade home.

David Contreras is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon after police said, he shot and killed his adult son, Eric Contreras, who was in in 20s, then called 911 to report it.

“It’s pretty scary for something like this to be happening. It’s a very quiet street, quiet neighborhood,” said area resident Jaime Stramondo.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting took place in the area of Southwest 84th Ave and 107th Street, at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

First responders arrived to find Eric dead near the door of his home.

“Speechless. It’s the way I could put it, just to hear about it,” said area resident Jacob Billings.

“It’s devastating, it’s heartbreaking for everybody, it’s scary,” said Stramondo.

Detectives kept the area blocked off all day and into the night as they investigated the shooting.

It remains unclear whether or not officers have responded to the home of this family in the past

“Our detectives, our officers would like to stress to the community that domestic violence is a very real issue, and anyone who is suffering in a romantic or domestic situation that has become violent, or they believe is going to become violent, we urge them to reach out to resources,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

David Contreras is expected to go before a judge on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.