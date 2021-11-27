SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade family was forced to escape from their home after fast-moving flames left walls charred and caused the ceiling to collapse.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, resident Shaunique Burnell fought back tears when describing the overnight blaze that caused devastating damage to their home, early Thursday morning.

“I was asleep, and I just woke up to smoke, dark smoke — choking, coughing — and orange flames,” she said.

On Thanksgiving morning, Burnell and her family were forced to climb from their home and run for their lives.

“When I came outside, my daughter was coming out the window. She had them put my grandbaby out the window, and she came out the window, and my son came out the door,” said Burnell. “We got the water hose. We tried to extinguish the fire as best we could. It just wasn’t working.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene after receiving a call in the 2 a.m. hour.

No one was hurt, but Burnell’s mother, Shirley Johnson, said the damage to the residence was extensive.

“Everything in this house is destroyed,” she said.

While speaking with 7News, Johnson had to step in for her daughter, who was too distressed to talk about her family’s plight.

“They have no clothes, they don’t have no food. Everything just went with the fire,” said Johnson.

The family believes it started in the kitchen but are not sure how, since everyone in the house, including one child, was said to be sleeping.

“It don’t feel good,” said Burnell.

Officials with the American Red Cross said they’re assisting the family.

The family is now homeless and looking for help.

“It’s all gone. She has nothing,” said Johnson.

“It’s a painful thing, not knowing where you’re going to end up, where are you gonna go, how you’re going to get there,” said Burnell.

