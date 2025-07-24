SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire Southwest Miami-Dade community is under water after a burst pipe flooded the streets and caused water to surge into homes.

This happened in the area of Hibiscus Drive and off Biscayne early Thursday morning.

The cause of the flooding is a burst pipe located underneath a man’s home.

7News spoke to the homeowner who said he woke up in the wee hours of the morning to the sound of the running water, only to find his storage room flooded.

At the moment, the water is calf-deep.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer is on scene and working to alleviate the problem.

