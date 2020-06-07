SW Miami-Dade church targeted by vandal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a church in Southwest Miami-Dade was vandalized, church officials said.

Parishioners who headed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, located near Southwest 107th Avenue and Miller Drive, arrived to find the house of worship in disarray, Sunday morning.

Cameras showed shattered windows and smashed potted plants.

A pastor at the church said nothing was stolen from inside.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.