SW Miami-Dade church gives out turkeys, food baskets ahead of Thanksgiving

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A church in Southwest Miami-Dade offered some holiday help for some local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

King Jesus International Ministry hosted a turkey distribution at the church, located near the intersection if Southwest 141st Street and 144th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Volunteers handed out 1,000 turkeys and food baskets to individuals and families that have been struggling during the pandemic.

King Jesus International Ministry is also hosting weekly food distributions to help countries like Honduras and Nicaragua as they recover from the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Eta.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.