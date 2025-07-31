SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a South Florida chess teacher accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old child.

Christopher Stormont faces a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 years of age.

The 50-year-old has been ordered to stay away from that child upon his release from custody.

Stormont has been teaching chess for over 30 years. He’s taught children and adults for the last dozen or so years in Southwest Miami-Dade.

