SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV careened into an unoccupied hair salon in Sweetwater, police said.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the vehicle halfway inside Josefina Hair Design at a shopping plaza in the area of West Flagler Street and 104th Court, just before 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Sweetwater Police, the Thanksgiving eve smash-up happened at around 5 p.m.

7News has learned the driver believed his SUV was in reverse when it was actually in drive. When he stepped on the accelerator, the vehicle acted as a battering ram.

Moments later, Sweetwater Police units swarmed the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

Josefina Bueno, who owns the hair salon, said she has been there for decades.

“I love my job, and I love my customers,” she said. “Forty years, and I have a good relationship with the customers.”

Bueno confirmed nobody was inside during the crash.

“Somebody called me [and said], ‘They destroyed the front of the business.’ I said, ‘What?'” she said. “Thank you, God, because I am alive.”

No one was hurt, but Bueno said they have the rebuilding work cut out for them.

Nevertheless, the business owner maintains an upbeat attitude about the turn of events, saying she’s grateful the outcome was not worse.

“Oh, of course, 100%,” she said. “I’m alive, and this is the blessing.”

When asked about her Thanksgiving plans, Bueno replied, “For Thanksgiving, to pray to God to say thank you.”

A tow truck driver arrived at the scene and pulled the vehicle out of the business.

Even with her hair salon having taken a literal hit, the owner chooses to stay positive.

“Again, don’t get down, give thanks,” she said. “Something happens, you’ll be strong. Continue to live.”

