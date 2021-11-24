SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV careened into an unoccupied business in Sweetwater, police said.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the vehicle halfway inside the business at a shopping plaza along West Flagler Street, near 104th Court, just before 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Sweetwater Police, the incident happened at around 5 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The tow truck has arrived at the scene and will pull the vehicle out of the business.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.