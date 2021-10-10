MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver made a smashing entrance at a fire station in Miami Shores.

The SUV slammed right through the front door of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Station 30, located at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 95th Street, Saturday afternoon.

Miami Shores Police and MDFR units responded to the scene at around 5:45 p.m.

The vehicle came to rest partially inside the station.

There were two people inside the SUV. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

