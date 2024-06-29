MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV careened into a home and caused considerable damage in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on Northwest 51st Street and 10th Avenue, at around 7:40 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured the white Mustang Mach-E inside the house. The impact left a hole in the front of the home and damaged a white fence.

First responders evaluated a 59-year-old woman who refused transport to the hospital.

No injuries were reported.

Police are attempting to determine what led up to the crash.

