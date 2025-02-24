HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An out-of-control driver careened into a house in a Hialeah neighborhood overnight.

Hialeah Police units responded to the scene of the wreck on the corner of East 22nd Street and Le Jeune Road, early Sunday morning.

Cameras showed the home’s front windows damaged after the SUV involved came to a stop right next to the door.

As of late Sunday night, it remains unclear how the crash happened or whether anyone was hurt.

