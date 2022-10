MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and landed in Biscayne Bay.

This incident occurred along the eastbound road on Julia Tuttle Causeway at Alton Road in Miami Beach, Wednesday night.

The man behind the wheel was able to exit the car and swim back to shore.

Crews pulled the SUV out shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

