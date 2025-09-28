MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an splashing end on Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, an SUV ended up in the water after the driver had a medical episode while traveling east on 22nd Street, Saturday morning.

The driver and a passenger were able to get out safely. Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews transported the passenger to Mount Sinai Medical Center as a precaution, investigators said.

Cellphone video of the partially submerged vehicle was posted on social media. A caption in the Only in Dade post reads, “Nothing like an early morning swim.”

No pedestrians or bystanders were struck, and there were no indications of foul play or intoxication, police said.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.