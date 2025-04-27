SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade business was turned into a parking spot when a driver lost control of an SUV and went on a crash course right into the building.

The smashing stop took place at the Country French furniture store, located on the corner of Red Road and Sunset Drive, near the Shops at Sunset Place, Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses were relieved the red Honda SUV involved did not hit anyone.

“It’s lucky someone wasn’t standing right here,” said a witness who recorded video of the aftermath.

The cellphone video captured the vehicle backing out of the business after it destroyed the front of the store.

“It took out the whole wall,” said the witness who recorded the video.

Witnesses said the driver was trying to reverse when they rammed into the store.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene, but as of late Saturday night, it’s unclear whether or not the driver was hurt.

The owners of Country French spent the rest of the day cleaning up. Glass littered the ground, a hazardous situation that caused the store to close.

Several pieces of furniture were lost in the ordeal.

“Unbelievable,” said the witness who recorded the video.

The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

