SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is OK after hitting a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the motorist lost control and hit the front of a house near Southwest 77th Place and 29th Terrace, Wednesday afternoon.

Both the vehicle and the home sustained damage.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.