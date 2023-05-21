HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah sandwich shop was bashed by a driver who slammed right through its front window.

An SUV plowed into the Subway location in the area of West 49th Street and 12th Lane, at around 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

“All I hear was ‘bam!'” said witness Thomas Pinder.

The aftermath of the crash was caught on cellphone video.

“The glass came smashing into the building, along with some debris and smoke,” said Pinder.

Pinder, who came to South Florida from the Bahamas on a business trip, said he was having a sandwich inside the Subway with his wife when the SUV came barreling in — but not before it hit his rental van.

“[The driver] lost control, somehow came across, hit the side of my car and the front side here, and smashed into the building,” he said.

By nightfall, crews had boarded up the shop.

Pinder said the SUV’s driver was treated at the scene and was able to walk away.

“Surprising, but thank God, he’s alive and seems to be doing well,” said Pinder.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

