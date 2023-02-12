SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at around 5 p.m.

Video shared by Only in Dade captured the damage caused inside the large retailer, as well as a crowd gathered outside.

Officials said the driver was OK and didn’t need to go to the hospital.

No one inside the store was hurt.

