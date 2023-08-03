HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - An out-of-control drive in Hialeah ended with a restaurant wreck.

A Cadillac SUV slammed into the side wall of the Caribe Cafe Restaurant near West 68th Street and 17th Court, Thursday afternoon.

The driver jumped the curb before the impact.

No one at the restaurant was injured.

But there was another problem: the SUV struck a gas meter.

Firefighters and the gas company worked to get a handle on the damage and make repairs.

