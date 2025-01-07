SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver ended up on a crash course with a medical office.

The driver crashed their SUV into the Palmetto Bay office on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at the District Health Centers Office on South Dixie Highway and Southwest 175th Terrace.

Footage shows the vehicle going over the parking curb before stopping inside the office.

The crash caused considerable damage.

Thankfully, no one was inside of the office at the time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.