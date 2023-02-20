NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV and an ATV were involved in what police described as a hit-and-run in North Miami, as hundreds of ATV and dirt bike riders swarmed South Florida’s roadways during Presidents’ Day weekend.

North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 137th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 7 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured the Lexus SUV and ATV involved in the incident, but the driver of the ATV was nowhere to be found.

The crash is the latest incident during a holiday weekend that has seen rowdy riders illegally flooding streets in parts of Miami-Dade County.

On Sunday, MDPD officers made several arrests and confiscated several loaded and unloaded guns.

The reckless behavior is a sight typically associated with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the days leading up to it, but hundreds of ATV and dirt bike riders were out in full force on Saturday and Sunday.

Cellphone video sent in by 7News viewers captured bikers zipping and zig-zagging through cars, causing traffic trouble and major backups. One video shows them driving against traffic.

At one point on Saturday, the riders blocked all lakes on the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade.

Another group took over a section of the Florida Turnpike and caused a standstill there as well.

Some officers were even seen staging near entrance and exit ramps along Interstate 195.

We have been successful due to my officers working alongside our local law enforcement partners. Thank you, @MiamiDadeChiefs for uniting our agencies in our effort to keep the community safe. These rideouts will not be tolerated throughout Miami-Dade County. https://t.co/tE7T4gXfk5 — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) February 20, 2023

In a series of tweets, MDPD made it clear that off-road 4-wheelers and dirt bikes have no business being on the road.​

Sunday night, MDPD released a list of arrests and items seized during the weekend to date. Officers have made 40 arrests and impounded 44 bikes, 14 firearms and 191 grams of suspected marijuana. They also issued nine citations.

