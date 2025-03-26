MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach police are investigating a suspicious package, prompting road closures in the area.

Police said the “suspicious package” was found on the 1600 block of Lenox Court Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid Lincoln Road between West Avenue and Bay Road until further notice.

