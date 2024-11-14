MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have given the all clear after they spent several hours investigating a suspicious package found in a parking garage in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police officers have temporarily closed vehicular and pedestrian traffic from Northeast First to Second avenues and between Northeast Seventh and Eighth streets, Wednesday night.

The Miami Police Bomb Squad has arrived at the garage where the suspicious package has been located.

Police urge the public to avoid the area and for residents who live near the garage to stay inside their homes until further notice.

7News captured several residents who live in the area as they stood behind caution tape and waited to be allowed to enter their homes.

One person told 7News they’ve been waiting for an hour to get back inside their apartment building.

The management of Bezel Apartments near the area of the police activity sent a text message to residents informing them of the investigation.

“Dear Bezel Residents, please be advised that due to a safety concern in the MWC parking garage, all four elevators are currently parked at the lobby level. The local authorities have made the decision to involve the fire department, which has resulted in the temporary shutdown of our elevators. Until further notice, if you need to leave the building, please use the staircase. Do not enter into MWC’s garage. We will restore the elevator service as soon as we receive guidance from the local authorities that the safety issues in the garage has been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.”

Just before 11 p.m., the scene was cleared, and police and fire rescue crews left.

