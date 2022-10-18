MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have taken a suspected robber into custody after establishing a small perimeter when he bailed and fled on foot.

The perimeter was set up between Northwest Seventh through Eighth avenues, along 63rd through 65th streets, Tuesday afternoon.

At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a possible robbery. A traffic stop for a vehicle believed to be involved was made at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street by an officer.

During the traffic stop, the suspect got out of his car and fled on foot.

“I work around this area, and I was coming this way, and this car, and I saw the first officer in a black suit,” said Joel Gutierrez. “I didn’t know who it was at the beginning because he just jumped out of the car.”

A Marathon gas station was taped off as a heavy police presence was seen assessing the situation.

“I saw him with a big weapon in hand, so I stopped myself. I saw where he was running, he went across the street to the gas station,” said Gutierrez, “and then he started going that way, chasing somebody. I didn’t see who he was chasing.”

Armored vehicles were also seen going down the street.

A Miami-Dade Police helicopter flew overhead at the scene to assist with the search.

SWAT also arrived at the scene with K-9 units.

A lockdown was placed at The Thena Crowder Early Childhood & Diagnostic Center School, at 757 NW 66th St., as a precaution but has since been lifted.

Parents at the school said they were initially worried about the lockdown.

“Yeah, I was a little scared because we couldn’t get our kids,” said Khadeejah Roberts, a parent. “They just got out about 20 minutes ago.”

7News captured a tow truck taking a car with a police escort.

At this time, there is no confirmation on whether the vehicle is the initial car they tried to stop.

This incident is currently under investigation.

