SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took four people into custody after they attempted to flee from officers, leading to a violent rollover crash in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, investigators said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject’s vehicle crashed into a white vehicle at the intersection of 143rd Street and 137th Avenue and then rolled over when attempting to turn at nearby railroad tracks, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and treated the driver of the other vehicle who sustained minor injuries.

According to police, they received a call of someone possibly checking and stealing mail.

When police saw the vehicle that matched the description, they did not pursue, but the vehicle fled from them, which caused the crash.

“All we heard was a bang,” said witness Israel Hernandez. “As the guy came flying by, he nailed him, but he kept on going. He hit him on the side, and he kind of curved him up, and he just kept on going.”

The subjects then continued to drive away from police and made a turn down the nearby railroad tracks. The vehicle overturned, landing upside down over a concrete wall.

“I just heard the noise. It was like around 10 in the morning,” said an area resident who identified herself as Diana.

“I heard it through channel 7News, I was like, ‘What?'” a homeowner said. “I came home immediately.”

The homeowner, who didn’t want to show his face, told 7News he’s thankful for the concrete wall for stopping the fleeing car from crashing into his home.

“It came within an inch, literally within an inch,” he said. “‘I’ve never had this happen, so seeing the tape I’m like this is too surreal.”

Four occupants in vehicle then fled the scene of the crash.

Police were able to take two female occupants into custody, while two male subjects fled on foot.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the two women were put on a stretcher at a nearby home by medical crews.

“How they could survive something like that?” said the homeowner who spoke with 7News. “It’s beyond words.”

Neighbors told 7News off camera that they were banging on people’s doors.

A perimeter was established and the two men were captured.

Since this matter involved mail, the U.S. Postal Police will take the lead on this investigation.

It is not known whether or not the subjects took anything. As of Wednesday evening, there is no word on their conditions.

The subjects’ vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

