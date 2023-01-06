SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man is dead after police said he was shot while trying to break into a home.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. at a home located on 73rd and 106th Court, Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the suspected introducer kicked in the door at home, which is when the homeowner shot him.

The intruder was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

As of Friday afternoon, the police had that section of the neighborhood roped off as they continued to investigate.

7News cameras captured family members of the homeowners crying.

They did not want to speak to 7News, but assured that everybody that they loved and knew was OK.

A neighbor did tell 7News that a baby was in the house at the time of the shooting. An officer brought that baby outside to their family.

The homeowners remained in the home to speak with detectives as they tried to piece together what happened, while investigators shifted through evidence.

Detectives have not released the identity of the person who was shot and killed.

They have also not released if any charges are pending for the homeowner.

