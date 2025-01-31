MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected fentanyl supplier and two others were arrested following a police chase that involved multiple crashes, authorities said.

Anthony Medina, 33, was identified as the main supplier of a fentanyl trafficking organization operating in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. His arrest followed a seven-month investigation by the MDSO Narcotics Section, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami Beach police.

Detectives attempted to stop Medina’s vehicle Thursday night, but he fled, leading to a pursuit. During the chase, Medina allegedly struck a K-9 unit, causing it to crash into a concrete wall near Northwest 72nd Street and First Avenue.

The deputy inside was treated and released, while 9-year-old K-9 Roxy was hospitalized and remains under veterinary care. She is expected to see a specialist on Friday.

Authorities said another MDSO vehicle was involved in a separate crash at Northeast 2nd Avenue and 17th Street, injuring a pedestrian and a civilian driver, both of whom were hospitalized in stable condition.

The pursuit ended on the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 12th Avenue, where Medina, Julio Flores, 35, and Krystal Flores, 34, were taken into custody after a brief struggle, officials said.

Medina and Julio Flores, convicted felons, face multiple charges.

A search of the vehicle uncovered fentanyl, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC products, a firearm, and $8,525 in cash, authorities said.

