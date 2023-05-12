MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer one day after SWAT teams swarmed a Miami neighborhood for the second time in three months, leaving residents on edge.

The latest wake-up call for residents of the Silver Bluff community came Thursday morning, as SWAT units with City of Miami Police approached a home in the area of Southwest 23rd Street and 14th Avenue.

Cellphone video captured officers in tactical gear appearing to take a woman into custody.

“This is the Miami Police Department. We have a search warrant for your location,” said an officer using a loudspeaker. “Walk to the officers at the door with your hands up.”

The video was provided to 7News by concerned homeowners.

“Do not make any sudden movements and obey all commands given to you by the officers at the door,” said an officer using a loudspeaker.

Moments later, the woman was seen being taken into police custody.

Officers yelled for at least one more person to come out of the home and later seized a collection of drugs, guns and cash.

A stretcher was also wheeled into the street.

Area residents reached out to 7News because, they said, situations like this typically don’t happen in their neighborhood.

Police said no arrest was made on Thursday, but on Friday, detectives confirmed the arrest of 49-year-old Ivonne Rodriguez.

Plainclothes officers took her into custody at her home and charged her with selling cocaine and other drug offenses, according to an arrest form.

Residents who spoke with 7News said they hope it’s the last police activity they see in the neighborhood, because it certainly wasn’t the first.

Thursday’s SWAT response was preceded by the sound of gunfire in the same area on March 7.

“I heard it,” said an area resident.

“Somebody with a high-powered rifle,” said Beba Sardiña Mann with the Silver Bluff Homeowners Association.

Surveillance video showed a man discharging multiple rounds of semi-automatic gunfire at another person who was seen running away.

Police said they are investigating but did not provide further information.

“I don’t feel safe,” said an area resident. “What about my kids. Do I feel safe walking with them? No, I don’t.”

No one was injured in the March 7 incident, but bullet holes were seen at a home several feet away.

No arrest has been announced in connection to the March 7 incident.

Friday night, Miami Police said that, at this time, both incidents are not known to be connected, but they continue to investigate that possibility.

