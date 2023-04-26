FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were in pursuit of a suspected carjacker.

Miami-Dade Police officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle heading northbound on Interstate 75 toward Broward, Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Miami-Dade County.

The vehicle has been described as a red Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

According to police, the victim of the vehicle was also pursuing the suspected carjacker.

The vehicle exited on Sunrise Boulevard and the driver fled on foot towards an apartment building on Northwest 12th Avenue and 77th Street.

7Skyforce hovered the scene where officers with K-9 units entered the building to find the suspect.

The suspect was captured by law enforcement.

