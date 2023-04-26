FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected car thief is now in custody after leading police on a cross-county chase.

Miami-Dade Police officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies joined forces in the pursuit of a stolen red Mercedes-Benz G Wagon heading northbound on Interstate 75, which crossed into Broward County, Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Miami-Dade County, where two cars were reported stolen from a residence in the South West Miami-Dade.

A second vehicle was stolen in South Dade and the thief who stole it are still at large.

According to police, the victim was pursuing the other suspected car thief in another car when he contacted police about the thefts.

Toward the end of the chase, the G Wagon exited on Sunrise Boulevard and the driver fled on foot towards an apartment building complext on Northwest 12th Avenue and 77th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers with police dogs entered the building and captured the suspect.

Charges for the captured suspect are pending.

