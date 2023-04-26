FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected car thief is now in custody after leading police on a cross-county chase before a foot chase where he wound up cut and cuffed at apartment complex Broward.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police were seen combing over the stolen vehicle for clues in the parking lot of the complex.

It began around 2 p.m., as Miami-Dade Police officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies joined forces in the pursuit of a stolen red Mercedes-Benz G Wagon heading northbound on Interstate 75, which crossed into Broward County, Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit started in Miami-Dade County, where two cars were reported stolen from a residence in the South West Miami-Dade.

A second vehicle is believed to have been a Rolls Royce, which police recovered, but the thief who stole it remains at large.

The G Wagon was followed by unmarked police cruisers before it began speeding in excess of 100 mph, weaving through traffic.

Toward the end of the chase, the G Wagon exited on Sunrise Boulevard and the driver fled on foot in East Fort Lauderdale, running towards a Sistrunk apartment building complex on Northwest 12th Avenue and 77th Street.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers with police dogs entered the building and captured the suspect.

Charges for the captured suspect remain pending.

The G Wagon appeared undamaged, and police said the owner was on the way to recover it.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.