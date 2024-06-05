NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police caught and cuffed a driver caught after, they said, he bailed out of a stolen car in Northwest Miami-Dade
According to Miami-Dade Police, the takedown happened along Northwest 135th Street, near North Miami Avenue, Wednesday morning.
Detectives said the thief crashed the Infiniti he was driving into a business and took off on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate him and take him into custody.
