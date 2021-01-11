Suspected car thief arrested after fleeing police in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Miami Lakes have arrested a suspected car thief after he attempted to flee a traffic stop.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers located a stolen Honda near Northwest 154th Street and 67th Avenue, just before 10 a.m., Monday.

Investigators said the driver jumped out of the vehicle and into a canal near Jack Rabbit Lane.

Police said the subject swam across the canal until his legs got tired. He was taken into custody minutes later.

Officials said the Honda was stolen in Hollywood.

