NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected thief remains on the run after he was shot when a burglary at a warehouse complex in Northeast Miami-Dade did not go as planned.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at the complex, located along Northeast 15th Court, off of Ives Dairy Road, just before 5 a.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above investigators as they looked into the scene.

Surveillance video showed an SUV making a pass, then a U-turn as it headed for its target.

A supervisor who works at the warehouse spoke with 7News on the condition of anonymity.

“Somebody tried to burglarize our vehicles, our offices. One of our employees apprehended him,” said the supervisor.

The supervisor said there was a confrontation where the burglar approached the employee with a jigsaw. That was the moment when, the supervisor said, the employee opened fire.

“He was chased with a jigsaw. They had a confrontation and he was shot. He fled the scene, and they can’t find the guy,” said the supervisor.

Surveillance video captured the subject as he took off, then zig-zagged in the street.

As it turns out, the jigsaw the subject used as a weapon had already been used in the break-in.

“It’s that little black thing down there,” said the supervisor.

The suspected burglar was removing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and then shot.

Business owners in this area said they’ve been targeted over and over again.

“For months now, that’s what’s been going on, every business, every business,” said the supervisor.

An auto repair shop located in the same complex has seen four cases of sawed-off catalytic converters in the past few weeks.

Police and K-9 units hunted for the subject in Friday’s hack job, following the trail of blood he left behind. As of Friday evening, he remains at large.

However, he left a major clue behind: the SUV he used to drive to the complex. It was later towed away as evidence.

The employee involved was searched and momentarily detained.

