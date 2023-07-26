NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of robbing two banks in Pembroke Pines was taken into custody.

The robbery happened at a Wells Fargo bank branch at 702 N. University Drive, and a Regions Bank at 8020 Pines Blvd., Wednesday morning.

Pembroke Pines Police officers and FBI agents pursued the suspect’s vehicle, which went southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue.

The suspect was stopped at Northwest 175th Street and 27th Avenue after officers rammed a vehicle into suspect’s car. A traffic control device was damaged in the collision.

The suspect refused to surrender and barricaded themselves in their car.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers attempted to get the suspect out of his car.

The suspect was then placed in a patrol vehicle.

