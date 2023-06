MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of arson tried to elude police by jumping into the Miami River.

A nearby boater helped City of Miami Police officers haul the subject out of the water, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the man was suspected of setting a fire earlier in the day.

The individual was arrested and will be charged with arson and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.