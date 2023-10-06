NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a brief pursuit Friday afternoon, police took into custody a suspect with a truck that had an allegedly stolen license plate.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies were following the vehicle, a gray Ford pickup, in Lauderhill because its tag did not match the vehicle. Deputies continued to follow the truck as it headed towards Miami Gardens and into the area of Opa-locka.

At one point, Opa-locka police were also following the vehicle and were going to conduct a traffic stop, but a supervisors told officers to return to their regular posts.

A BSO helicopter continued to follow the truck.

The truck then took off, and at one point, drove off the roadway into the grass in a neighborhood in Westview.

As the driver continued to elude law enforcement, the vehicle ended crossing over into the Interstate 95 area at around 135th Street. The driver went on foot after bailing out of the truck.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the suspect was detained by Miami-Dade Police officers.

One school in the area was briefly placed on lockdown in an abundance of caution.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.