MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for an infant who was inside a crib when police said a stolen truck came crashing through a South Florida home.

On Wednesday, the suspect, 47-year-old Delvis Gonzalez, appeared in court.

“You have been arrested for grand theft, a second-degree felony. I will appoint the public defender’s office for you,” a judge said.

Gonzales is accused of stealing a College Hunks Hauling Junk truck and crashing it into a Miami home.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, a mother and her baby were inside the home when it happened.

The mother said the truck missed her baby’s crib by inches, and she believes a mattress that was propped up on the wall may have saved her baby.

Speaking in spanish, she described going to grab her baby when out of nowhere, the truck crashed into her house, and the air mattress exploded immediately.

Before crashing into the home, Gonzales hit a Nissan. The person inside the Nissan was OK.

Rescue crews had to free Gonzales who was trapped in the stolen truck.

They took him to the hospital first before locking him up.

“Probable cause for grand theft auto is a $5,000 bond. You’ll see your judge tomorrow for bond review for your other cases that are opened,” said a judge.

Officials have deemed the home unsafe.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.